Randall "Randy" Grindle
1957 - 2020
Randall "Randy" Grindle

Randall L. Grindle, 63, of Toledo, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. He was born on August 23, 1957 in Toledo, Ohio to Galen Grindle "Johnny Ginger"and Patricia Lippert. Randy was a 1975 graduate of Waite High School and served in the U. S. Navy. He was a former body builder and health fanatic. Randy worked in the kitchen at the Luther Home of Mercy and Little Sisters of the Poor for many years. He was a member of St. Lucas Lutheran Church. Randy loved fixing cars, his music, and cooking spicy food. He was an avid Detroit Lions and Tigers fan. He will be dearly missed.

Randy is survived by his wife of 41 years, Kimber; son, Timothy (Kearstin) Grindle; granddaughter, Emma Grindle; father, Galen Grindle; brothers, Rocky (Lek) Grindle, Jerry (Michelle) Grindle, Kevin Grindle, and Sean (Carrie) Grindle; sisters, Karen (Mike) Fryer and Sandy Cooper and nieces and nephews, Justin, Jessica, Lucas, and Skylar. He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia (Bryan) Goeble; son, Randy Jr.; niece, Samantha Grindle; grandparents, aunts, uncles and his dog, Clutch.

No services will be held at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Lucas Lutheran Church.

www.freckchapel.com


Published in The Blade from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
