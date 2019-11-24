|
Randall Lee Thomas
Randall Lee Thomas, age 65, formerly of Toledo, Ohio passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019. He was born on March 3, 1954 to Rolland and Domitilla (Kusner) Thomas.
Randall graduated from Macomber Technical High School. After graduation, he found employment with The Norfolk Southern Railway, where he worked for many years. After leaving Norfolk Southern, he moved to Ann Arbor, Michigan where he worked for The University of Michigan before retiring in 2018.
Randall loved the outdoors and could often be found running the trails of the local Toledo Metroparks or on his bike cycling around town. In his younger days, he was a member of the Toledo Roadrunners Club and for many years played on the Nick & Jimmy's softball team. His greatest joy came from playing and teaching sports to his two children and always being there for them throughout their athletic pursuits. He was, above all else, someone that could be counted on and was always a dedicated father and friend.
Randall is survived by his fiancée, Victoria Albarran, Ann Arbor, MI; son, Dustin (Lauren) Thomas, Wilmette, IL; daughter, Lindsey Thomas, Los Angeles, CA; brothers, Gary (Ruth) Thomas, Toledo, OH; Timothy (Christine) Thomas, Sylvania, OH; Thomas (Barb) Lane, Toledo, OH; sister, Brandy Thomas, Tampa, FL and granddaughters, Madison and Layla Thomas, Wilmette, IL. Randall was preceded in death by his father, Rolland Thomas (1990); mother, Domitilla Lane (2001); brother, Keith Thomas (1959); stepfather, Thomas Lane (1990); stepmother, Bonnie Thomas (2014).
Randall's caring nature and friendly persona will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A funeral Mass will be held on November 30, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Saints Adalbert and Hedwig Parish, 3233 Lagrange St., Toledo, OH with interment to follow at Toledo Memorial Park, Sylvania, OH. Please join us for lunch afterwards at 4847 Deer Brook Court, Sylvania, OH to celebrate Randall's life with his family and friends.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019