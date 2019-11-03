|
Randall Peter Bunk
Randall Peter Buhk, age 83, of Wyoming, MI, died peacefully with his family at his side on Friday, November 1, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Janet; parents, Arling G. and Lila Glysch Buhk; and brother, Anthony Wayne Buhk. He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Drs. Kerry and Stephanie Buhk, Tanya Buhk-Crouch, Tobin and Ruth Buhk; grandchildren, Alex and Nicholas Buhk, Rachael Crouch, Erika and Victoria Buhk; two nieces and one nephew; many cousins and dear friends.
Randall was a hardworking, loving, caring husband, father and grandfather. He was a gifted, talented, and highly creative industrial designer who specialized in office seating. During his career with Steelcase, Herman Miller and on his own, he obtained many patents in his name. Peter, as he was called, was also a little league coach who inspired many young boys to carry out the principles of fair play and sportsmanship. He had a love of art, music, baseball, cinema, the Packers and his hometown of Sheboygan, WI. Following Peter's wishes, cremation has taken place. Condolences may be sent online at www.mkdfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019