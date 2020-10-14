1/1
Randall Peterson
1954 - 2020
Randall Peterson

06/20/1954 - 10/09/2020

Randall Scott Peterson, age 66, of Toledo, passed away October 9, 2020, at home . Randall was born June 20, 1954, in Toledo to Arthur and Rosemary (Brokaw) Peterson. He was employed at Fred's Hardware retiring many years ago and was a proud member of the Ball Hawks baseball team. Randall was caring and had a unique sense of humor which everyone enjoyed.

Randall was preceded in death by his father and survived by his mother, Rosemary Peterson; sister, Sandy Beavers; brothers, Kevin Peterson and Ken (Debbie) Peterson; and longtime friend, Chuck Lutomski.

No public services. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home, 4150 W. Laskey Rd, Toledo (419)473-0300.

To leave a special message visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
