Randall Scott Doremus



Randall Scott Doremus, 62 years, died Friday June 21, 2019 at the McLaren Hospital, one week after a Massive stroke on Friday June 14th at his home, 215 State Street, Omer, Michigan 48749 around 9:30 a.m. He was born in Toledo, Ohio January 16, 1957, son of Noel D. Doremus and Arlene Wilson. He attended Whittier grade school and Start High school where he played football. He graduated in 1975 and enlisted in the U. S. Army at 18 years, served for 20 years by traveling the places: Korea, Hawaii, Kansas, Colorado, Louisiana and Texas and other places. He went to school in Georgia and served as a recruiter and Platoon sergeant. He was well liked and refused to advance to officer. It was a tradition of the faruily to serve our country during the Revolutionary War. His motto was" suck it up men, we only have one more mile to go." He retired on June 1996 after 20 years of service with the U. S. Army as a staff Sergeant, and he worked as a CNC machinist.



He made his home in northern Michigan for the last 23 years, spent his time by remodeling and fixing up his home for his family. He loved to play poker, playing some and won some money; loved to play war games and was an excellent chess player.



The last two years Randy had health problems, he said living with pain is not easy and was ready to go to God and being with angels and shining stars in Heaven. God Bless America. Randy lived long enough to see his grandmother, Ethel celebrate her 101st birthday last February 2019. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Michelle; 4 sons: Derek, Michael, Keith A., Isaiah A.; and daughter, Rashel!e Doremus; "adopted grandson,' Maxwell Doremus; sister, Karen L. Beasley of Lake Geneva, WI ; brother, Richard G. Doremus of Hutchinson Island, FL; grandmother, Ethel M. Doremus and great-aunt, Mary Aun Knack, both of Toledo, OH; plus several cousins, 3 nephews and 2 nieces; and friends. Predeceasing him in death were father, Noel D. Doremus; stepfather and mother, Melvin and Arlene Czemiejewski; brother, Howard Doremus; grandfather, Edwin J. Doremus; grandparents, Herbert and Helen Wilson; great-grandparents, Harvey and Ruth Buckingham.



According to Randy's wishes cremation has been taken care of by The Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home, 127 N. Forest St., Standish, MI. 48658 (phone# 989-846-4161). The memorial service celebrating Randy's life will be held on Saturday, July 20th 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at his home, 215 State St., Omer, Michigan 48749.



Published in The Blade on July 14, 2019