Randall (Randy) Sean Ryder Randall (Randy) Sean Ryder, age 47 of Toledo, OH, passed away suddenly on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Randy was born September 4,1972 in Ponce, Puerto Rico to Alan & Phyllis Ryder of Big Flats. He is survived by his parents; son, Dylan of Waterville, OH; brothers, Justin (Liset) of Boston, MA, Brett (Jessica) of Albuquerque, NM; two nieces; three nephews; aunts; uncles; and cousins. He is also survived by his former wife, Kristen Neubert of Waterville, OH. Randy graduated from Horseheads High School (1990), and subsequently earned a BS in Electrical Technology from State University Technology College at Alfred. Randy worked in the field of industrial automation. Randy was fond of growing up in Big Flats where he was active in Little League, soccer, BSA Troop 42. He was a diver with the HH swim team. Randy's most enjoyment was his son, Dylan, whom he taught skiing, lacrosse, and most any sport in season. He was a member of Horseheads First United Methodist Church. Randy will be laid to rest in Maple Grove Cemetery in Horseheads. He was loved and will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at a later time.

