Randall Sean "Randy" Ryder
1972 - 2020
Randall (Randy) Sean Ryder Randall (Randy) Sean Ryder, age 47 of Toledo, OH, passed away suddenly on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Randy was born September 4,1972 in Ponce, Puerto Rico to Alan & Phyllis Ryder of Big Flats. He is survived by his parents; son, Dylan of Waterville, OH; brothers, Justin (Liset) of Boston, MA, Brett (Jessica) of Albuquerque, NM; two nieces; three nephews; aunts; uncles; and cousins. He is also survived by his former wife, Kristen Neubert of Waterville, OH. Randy graduated from Horseheads High School (1990), and subsequently earned a BS in Electrical Technology from State University Technology College at Alfred. Randy worked in the field of industrial automation. Randy was fond of growing up in Big Flats where he was active in Little League, soccer, BSA Troop 42. He was a diver with the HH swim team. Randy's most enjoyment was his son, Dylan, whom he taught skiing, lacrosse, and most any sport in season. He was a member of Horseheads First United Methodist Church. Randy will be laid to rest in Maple Grove Cemetery in Horseheads. He was loved and will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at a later time.

Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.
Al, Phyllis, family and friends of Randy. My sincere condolences to all. Randy was a great youngster when he worked in my group at Corning. I'm sure Randy will be missed by all who knew him. Al, Phyllis, he was so young! May Randy RIP
Don Bruner
Al and Phyllis,So sorry to hear that your son passed away. Please know you are in our thoughts and prayers. Jeanne
Jeanne Caccia
Phyllis and Alan and family, words can't express our feelings. We watched him grow from a cute kid to a wonderful man and dad. God bless. You are all in our prayers.
Much love
Peggy and Larry
Ledin
I am so sorry for your loss. I grew with this young man in Big Flats. Great guy. Brian. S LaLomia
Brian LaLomia
Alan and Phyllis, we are so sorry for your loss. Praying for your family during this very difficult time.
Bern and Kathy Lytle
Phyllis and Alan,

Our deepest sympathy and may God give you the strength to endure the loss of your beloved Randy. Prayers and love. Betty and Dick
Betty and Dick Besley
You were an awesome uncle and will be greatly missed. Rest in paradise
Ethan
Family
