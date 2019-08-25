Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Randall Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randall Wade Parker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randall Wade Parker Obituary
Randall Wade Parker

Randall Wade Parker, 67 of Toledo OH passed away on August 22, 2019 at his home unexpectedly. He was born in Waynesboro, TN to James and Freda (Jackson) Parker. Randy's greatest passion was his Drums and playing with his band. He loved his Children and loved his grandchildren even more. He was a great friend to so many. He will truly be missed.

Randy is survived by his son Eric (Laurie) Parker, daughter Casey (Bill Cousino) Parker, and daughter Sally (Mark Roby) Okorowski, nine grandchildren. Also surviving, his beloved dog, Misty. He was preceded in death by his parents..

Friends my visit at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd., on Thursday, August 29 from2:00 pm until time of Memorial Services at 7:00 p.m..

www.egglestonmeinert.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randall's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now