Randall Wade Parker
Randall Wade Parker, 67 of Toledo OH passed away on August 22, 2019 at his home unexpectedly. He was born in Waynesboro, TN to James and Freda (Jackson) Parker. Randy's greatest passion was his Drums and playing with his band. He loved his Children and loved his grandchildren even more. He was a great friend to so many. He will truly be missed.
Randy is survived by his son Eric (Laurie) Parker, daughter Casey (Bill Cousino) Parker, and daughter Sally (Mark Roby) Okorowski, nine grandchildren. Also surviving, his beloved dog, Misty. He was preceded in death by his parents..
Friends my visit at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd., on Thursday, August 29 from2:00 pm until time of Memorial Services at 7:00 p.m..
Published in The Blade from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019