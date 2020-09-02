Mr. Randolph Wilson
Mr. Wilson, 70, passed Friday, August 28, 2020, at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. He was a graduate of the Irving E. Macomber High School and worked for Daimler-Chrysler. Surviving are mother, Arthoree Wilson; wife, Veronica Johnson; children, Donnell and Ebonee Johnson, and Isaphine (Victor) Smith; granddaughters, Taylor West and Jamison Smith and 5 siblings.
Family Hour/Wake and Funeral Service at 10:00 and 11:00 a.m. respectively, Friday, September 4, 2020, at the Jerusalem M. B. Church, 445 Dorr Street, Toledo, OH 43604. Rev. Dr. W. L. Perryman, Pastor.cbrownfuneralhome.com