Randy Anderson
Randy Anderson, age 46, passed away suddenly on Thursday September 27, 2019. Randy worked for Belle Tire in Toledo and for Nashville Tempered Glass in TN. He was a sentimental, generous person who loved music and had a good sense of humor. He will be missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Randy was preceded in death by his father Melvin Anderson and his stepfather, Orville Fitch. Randy is survived by his wife, Raquel Anderson; daughters, Alivia, Alicia Baird (Matt); sons, Anthony, Chris Mock; mother, Christine Fitch; brother, Melvin (Melissa); sisters, Roxanne, girlfriend, Erica, Monica (Tom), Kim (Jason), Kelly (Dave) and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received on Wednesday from 2-8 PM at Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home (1163 W. Sylvania at Lockwood, 419-269-1111), where memories will be shared at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the family. Online condolences:
blanchardstrabler.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019