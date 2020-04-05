|
Randy E. Kille
Randy Kille, age 59, of Toledo, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Perrysburg. He was born to Dale and Sandra (Knaggs) Kille on October 18, 2020, in Toledo. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran and served his country in Stuttgrat, Germany.
Left to cherish his memory is his father, Dale (Sally) Kille; mother, Sandra Sahlstrom; son, Anthony Thomas Garcia; fiancé, Victoria Coutcher; brothers, Terry (Lisa) Kille and Brian (Tere) Kille, Ross (Christine0 Rollins, Rex (Sharon) Rollins; nieces and nephews.
Visitation and Services for Randy will be private due to the current environment surrounding the coronavirus. Please continue to support Randy's family during this difficult time by keeping them in your prayers and thoughts.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020