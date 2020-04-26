Randy Hotmer
1948 - 2020
Randy Hotmer August 3, 1948 - April 20, 2020 Mr. Randy Lee Hotmer, of Sellersburg, IN, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at the age of 71. Randy was born to parents Robert and Patricia Hotmer on August 3, 1948 in Pemberville, OH. He was the eldest of two sons and attended Eastwood High School. In 1970, he married his wife, Connie Ingram who survives him in addition to his three children, Heather Hotmer, Aimee Ryan (Drew), and Kirt Hotmer (Tania); nine loving grandchildren; one brother, Ryan Hotmer (Patti) and two nephews. Randy served in the United States Army from 1968 to 1970. He served honorably in the Old Guard stationed in Arlington VA, achieving the rank of Specialist 4. Randy's experience in the Old Guard played a very important role in his life and led to his lifelong patriotism. Randy was employed by Champion Sparkplug from 1966 to 2001 as a Supervisor of the Research & Development department. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved his family. A private military graveside service for family members will be performed in the Spring Grove cemetery in Cincinnati, OH at a future date. Online condolences can be made at www.kraftfs.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.
