Randy Lee Brown
Randy Lee Brown, 40, of Toledo, OH, passed away at his home on Thursday, August 8, 2019. He was born on September 23, 1978, in Toledo to Randy L. Brown and Sandra L. Dilbone. Randy was an avid boxer and most recently worked for Stykemain Landscaping.
Randy is survived by his father, Randy L. Brown; and brothers, Jeremy L. Brown and Aaron L. Brown. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sandra.
Friends will be received on Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 4:00 p.m. in Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home, 1163 W. Sylvania Ave, Toledo, OH 43612 (419-269-1111). Condolences can be shared at
www.blanchardstrabler.com
Published in The Blade from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019