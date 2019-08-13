Home

Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
1163 West Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43612
419-269-1111
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
1163 West Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43612
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM
Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
1163 West Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43612
Randy Lee Brown


1978 - 2019
Randy Lee Brown Obituary
Randy Lee Brown

Randy Lee Brown, 40, of Toledo, OH, passed away at his home on Thursday, August 8, 2019. He was born on September 23, 1978, in Toledo to Randy L. Brown and Sandra L. Dilbone. Randy was an avid boxer and most recently worked for Stykemain Landscaping.

Randy is survived by his father, Randy L. Brown; and brothers, Jeremy L. Brown and Aaron L. Brown. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sandra.

Friends will be received on Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 4:00 p.m. in Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home, 1163 W. Sylvania Ave, Toledo, OH 43612 (419-269-1111). Condolences can be shared at

www.blanchardstrabler.com

Published in The Blade from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
