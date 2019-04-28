|
|
Randy Lee Demecs
Randy Lee Demecs passed into the arms of the Lord on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. He was born October 29, 1956. Randy was preceded in death by his parents, James and Jeannette (Seguin); siblings, Dennis, Michael, and Caryn Wasnich. He is survived by brothers, James (Elaine), David (Sherri), Timothy (Cari Joe), Christopher (Mary), and Darrylle (Dinora), as well as many loving nieces and nephews. A memorial mass will be Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11 AM at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 434 Western Ave, Toledo, OH. Memorial contributions can be made to the Zepf Center, 2005 Ashland Ave, Toledo, OH 43620.
www.toledocremation.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019