|
|
Mr. Rashawn P. Odom, Sr.
Mr. Odom, Sr., 46, passed Friday, February 7, 2020, in his home. He was a 1991 graduate of the Jesup W. Scott High School and was a supervisor for the Electro Prime Company. He is survived by 3 sons; 2 daughters; 1 grandson and 5 brothers. Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Ave., Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 10 a.m. Family Hour/Wake.
cbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Feb. 12, 2020