Ray JeffersRay Jeffers 65, of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. Ray was born in Toledo, Ohio on October 3, 1955 to Verlin and Carrie (Marlow) Jeffers. He was a graduate of Macomber Whitney Vocational High School. Ray was the proud owner of Ray's Service Center and Towing in Perrysburg since 1984. His father-in-law, Billy Smith, who treated Ray like a son, showed him the ropes of the automotive business. Ray was a dedicated Christian whose life exemplified the love of Christ to all – he never met a stranger. He was a member of Echo Meadows Church of Christ where he served as an Elder and Deacon. Ray and his wife Debbie, helped to lead the youth program at Echo Meadows for 27 years, with the attitude that their doors were always open to anyone at any time, day or night. He loved live music, golfing, and bowling. His greatest joy and achievement was raising his three children with his wife, teaching each of them to love Christ, and spoiling his grandchildren, who affectionately called him "Papa".Surviving are his loving wife of 45 years, Debbie; children, Billy Ray Jeffers, April (Micah) McGough, Alli (Josh) Sokolnicki; grandchildren, Brooklynn & Alainna McGough, Gavin & Hayes Sokolnicki; mother, Carrie (Jim) Herweh, brothers, Joe and Dan Jeffers; brothers and sisters in law, Pam (Tony) Miller, Glenda Moyer, and Glenn (Lisa) Smith. Ray was preceded in death by his father, Verlin, and his father and mother in law, Billy & LaVerne Smith, who he considered parents.Visitation will be held at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Echo Meadows Church of Christ, 2905 Starr Avenue, Oregon at 11:00 a.m. where the family will greet friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park. Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy in Ray's memory are asked to consider Echo Meadows Church of Christ or Northwestern Ohio Christian Youth Camp.