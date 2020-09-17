Ray "Butch" Staniszewski, Jr.December 16, 1938 - September 15, 2020After a hard-fought battle with dementia, surrounded by family, Ray Staniszewski, Jr. of Toledo went to be with the Lord on September 15, 2020 while in Hospice Care in his home at age 81. He leaves behind his wife of 62 years, Shirley (Keck) Staniszewski; Daughter, Debra (John) Siegel; Son, Randall (Kimberley) Staniszewski; Daughter, Shawn (Jamie) Coon.Ray was born on December 16, 1938 in Sylvania, OH to father Raymond Staniszewski and Katherine (MacKay) Staniszewski who preceded him in death. He grew up as an only child for 23 years and then became a big brother to Paul Jeffrey Staniszewski.Ray married his High School sweetheart, Shirley Ann Keck on March 21, 1958. They lived in Sylvania, Ohio where they raised their 3 children, Deb, Randy & Shawn. Ray graduated from Burnham High School in Sylvania Ohio 1956. He loved spending time with family, woodworking, playing with the grandkids, working in the yard, feeding the birds, playing baseball and watching boxing. He was known for his quick wit, sense of humor and his kind and compassionate heart.He worked 10 years at Heating Trades & Supply and after 35 years retired from Dana. He previously attended Trinity Church of the Nazarene in Sylvania and has attended Heritage Church of God in Maumee, formerly North Cove Blv. Church of God and Dorr St Church of God for 45 years.Ray is survived by his wife; three children; 12 grandchildren, Justin, Kati, Brooke, Michael, Blaze (Josh), Jake, Kurt (Bekah), Taylor C., Gage, Willow, Wesley and Luke; 5 great-grandchildren, Jasmine, Kaleb, Madison, Lila and Tobi; as well as his brother, Paul (Monica); son-in-law, John Siegel and Jamie Coon; daughter-in-law, Kimberley; and numerous nieces, nephews, brother in-laws and sister in-laws. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Ray and Katherine Staniszewski; and in-laws, Clarence & Hazel Keck; granddaughter, Taylor Wendel; brother in-laws, Edward Keck & William Majot; sister in-laws, Sharon Keck & Betty (Keck) Majot.The support from his many friends and extended family during this time has meant the world to our family.The family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Church of God, Memory Lane Care Center and Ohio Living Hospice Care for their compassion and support.Monetary donations can be made to Heritage Church of God or towards the missionaries they support.Due to COVID restrictions, masks and social distancing are required.Family will be receiving guests on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. at Heritage Church of God, 3520 Strayer Road, Maumee, OH 43537. Funeral Service will begin at 1:00 p.m. at the church, Graveside Services following at Toledo Memorial Park.Arrangements were entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home - Southwest Chapel (419 381 1900). To share memories and condolences with Ray's family please visit our website.