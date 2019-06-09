|
|
Raylene S. (Tarr) Shuster Dec. 12, 1958 - Apr. 12, 2019
Raylene was a 1976 Whitmer High School Graduate. She was a Oil Picture Painter for State Aerial Farm Statistics for many years and a waitress at Iron Skillet. She enjoyed cooking, baking, camping, arts & crafts, playing cards and making her delicious tamales for her friends at Sunny's Campground. Raylene is survived by her husband Dave; sons Wenseslado Trevino (Nicole Parraz), Aaron Felder; grandchildren Estrella, Benito and Rayonna; 3 sisters and 3 brothers; step-mother Pauline Tarr; and her children, Mother-in-law Bobbi Shuster. many nieces, nephews, family and friends, her 4 legged campanions JR, Midnight and Shadow. She was preceded in death by her parents Pat Hill and Raymond Tarr, Father-in-law Russ Shuster. There will be no service per Raylenes wishes.
Published in The Blade from June 9 to June 10, 2019