Rayman Rhonehouse
Rayman L. Rhonehouse was born on March 14, 1943 to the late John B. and the late Eileen (Knisley) Rhonehouse by Dr. Rayman at Mercy Hospital in Toledo, which is how the spelling of his first name came to be. He graduated with class of 1961 from Springfield High School, where he proudly earned nine varsity letters along with state recognition in two sports.
He married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Janis (Hanna) Rhonehouse in 1963 in Toledo and from this union came the birth of three wonderful children. He supported his family through employment in the Driver sales business for more than twenty seven years and spent sixteen years working as a supervisor with ODOT, finally taking retirement in 2004.
Rayman enjoyed spending time in the great outdoors, he often hunted, fished, camped and golfed. But nothing brought him greater joy in his life than his family. His favorite times were when he was traveling across the states to watch his very talented children and grandchildren participate in various sports.
Rayman L. Rhonehouse, age 76 of Holland passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his three brothers: Richard, Robert and Ronald Rhonehouse.
To cherish his memory, Rayman leaves his loving wife of fifty-six years: Janis Rhonehouse of Holland; his children: Brett (Janice) Rhonehouse, Brian (Cindy) Rhonehouse and Dawn (Greg) Buescher, all of Holland; and grandchildren: Jeremy Prater, Jamie Rhonehouse, Jacob Rhonehouse, Zach McAuley, McKenzie McAuley, Camden Buescher, Austin Rhonehouse, Zach Buescher, and Kyle Rhonehouse.
Friends may gather from 2:00pm until 8:00pm on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Neville-Shank Funeral Home, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland (419)865-8879. A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 also at Neville-Shank with Pastor Jared Grosse officiating. Procession will follow to Ottawa Hills Memorial Park for Burial.
Special memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.neville-funeral.com.
