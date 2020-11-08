Raymond "Ray" A. PompiliRaymond "Ray" A. Pompili, age 67, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away at Saint Charles Hospital on Monday, September 16, 2019. Ray was born in Toledo to the late Michael and Betty (Tefft) Pompili on October 24, 1951. He was a father, a brother, an uncle, and an incredibly loyal friend to many over the course of his life.Ray was a graduate of Whitmer High School, class of 1969, and he attended the University of Toledo. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army National Guard. Some of his best stories came from his time in service. Shortly after his time in the military, Ray started his own security company. He owned and operated Ohio Security, a commercial residential security company, for over forty-five years. He was passionate about classic cars and motorcycles, and his happiest moments were when he was restoring his 1969 Pontiac Firebird from the ground up. Ray was a member of Toledo Classic Car and Truck for over fifty years. He will be remembered as a fun-loving, hardworking car fanatic who loved to make others laugh with his stories.Ray is survived by his daughter, Dr. Melissa Pompili and his siblings, Michael J. Pompili Jr, Cathy L. (Phil) LaCourse and Lori A. (Jason) Jackson. Ray will also be fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews of whom he was always so proud, Shawn (Kristen) Pompili, Nicholas (Rebecca) Pompili, Coventry (Tim) Tinney, Jeff LaCourse, Jeremy (Sharon) LaCourse, and Jonathan (Ashley) LaCourse. Preceding Ray in death are his parents.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in Ray's name be made to the Toledo Humane Society.Family will be receiving guests for a Celebration of Life at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Toledo Memorial Park.Arrangements were entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, (419 473 0300). To share memories and condolences with Ray's family, please visit our website: