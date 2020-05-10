Raymond A. Shunck
1934 - 2020
Raymond A. Shunck

December 2, 1934 - May 8, 2020

Raymond A. Shunck, age 85 of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Friday May 8, 2020 in the Story Point Retirement Community in Waterville, Ohio. Raymond was born in Toledo, Ohio, on December 2, 1934 to Raymond and Mae Shunck; he graduated from the former Libbey High School.

Raymond worked in the banking industry starting with First National Bank and retiring at the age of 52 from 5/3 Bank as a commercial loan officer; he also served in the United States Army Reserves.

Raymond loved traveling and geology. He also was an avid hunter who enjoyed fishing and being outdoors; especially in Canada. Raymond had many friends in automotive sales in the Toledo area due to his profession in banking.

Raymond was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Harold; his wife Suzanne and close friend Peg Ray. Raymond is survived by his children, David Shunck, Kathi (David) Ross, Raymond (Mary Beth) Shunck; 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

The visitation will be private for the family. The Coyle Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Please view the online guest registry at coylefuneralhome.com

www.coylefuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
