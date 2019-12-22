|
Raymond D. Ball
Raymond D. Ball, age 70, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away November 30, 2019, at Merit House of Toledo. Raymond was born June 17, 1949, in Louisa, KY. He served the U.S. Army in Vietnam and was wounded in action. Preceding Ray in death were his parents, John C. and Verna Dean Burke and his sister, Glenetta Boncoski. Surviving are nieces, Jamie Witt, Christina Birch and Barbara Justice; nephew, Glen Burton.
Raymond was buried in the Burke family Cemetery in Louisa, Kentucky. Arrangements were handled by Urbanski Funeral Home, a Life Celebration Home Toledo, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions be made to: The .
Published in The Blade from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019