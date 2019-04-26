Raymond E. Keefe



Raymond Ellis Keefe, 72 of Toledo Ohio passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. Ray was born in Toledo, Ohio on January 4, 1947 to James J. Sr. and Wanda I. (Jennings) Keefe. Ray was in the first graduating class at Cardinal Stritch High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. After his honorable discharge from the military Ray returned to work for Conrail Railroad as a Conductor retiring after 36 years of service. Ray loved to travel which he did extensively by car or motorcycle, going to every state in the US, and also traveled to many countries. Throughout his travel he made many friends, which he called his "buddies" that he kept in close contact with for many years. Ray once traveled with a buddy in a small piper plane, over 5 days from Metcalf Field, Millbury to Lake Elsinore California. He was a snowbird spending the last 15 years wintering in Newport Richey, Florida where he made many great friends. Ray was a wonderful brother, always remembering everyone's birthday with a card and a telephone call. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.



Surviving are his siblings, Rosalind (Terry) Coleman, Valerie (Patrick) Lutman, James Keefe Jr, Darlene (Steve) Rosswurm; stepdaughter, Rachelle; also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Ray was preceded in death by his parents; stepson, Jonathon.



Visitation will be held at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, Oregon on Monday, from 2-8 pm with American Legion Christ Dunberger Post 537 service at 6:00 pm. Private family inurnment will take place at Calvary Cemetery. Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy in Ray's memory are asked to consider WGTE Public Television.



Published in The Blade on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary