Raymond E. Orth
Pastor Raymond E. Orth, 85, of Pigeon, Michigan passed away March 8, 2020 at his home under hospice care.
Raymond was born February 23, 1935 in Detroit to the late Frederick and Margaret (Graffa) Orth. He graduated from Detroit Lutheran High School in 1953, then continued his studies at Capital University, Trinity Lutheran Seminary and University of Michigan. He married Mae Ann Elg on June 21, 1959 at Zion Lutheran Church in Ottawa Lake, Michigan.
Pastor Orth served his pastoral internship at Peace Lutheran Church in Menominee, Wisconsin. He was ordained in the American Lutheran Church (now ELCA) on July 15, 1962. He served as Assistant Pastor at Solomon Lutheran Church and School in Woodville, Ohio from 1962 to 1974. He moved to Pigeon in 1974 and became Pastor of Cross Lutheran Church and School, retiring from Cross in 2001. After retiring he provided pulpit supply at Lutheran, Episcopal and Moravian Churches. He was a former member of the Ecumenical Commission of the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw (1985-2007) and a former officer of the American Lutheran Education Assoc.
He is survived by his wife, Mae Ann; children, Luke (Carin) Orth of Ludington MI, Mary (Scott) Dubs of Pigeon and Anne (Eric) Bell of Sebewaing, MI; grandchildren, Jennifer (Jason) Sears, Adrienne (Marcus) Sting, Danielle (Joshua) Woodruff, Karleigh (Brent) Irion, Morgan Bell, and Dalton and Levi Anderson; step-grandchildren, Jamie (Joe), Ashleigh and Trevor; great grandchildren, Riley, Kiera, Brielle, Easton and Emily; step-great-grandchild, Willow; brother, Frederick "Bud" (Fern) Orth of Grosse Pointe Woods, MI; and nieces, Linda and Patti.
Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, March 15th at St. Peter Lutheran Church-Columbia Corners, 5139 French Rd, Unionville, MI 48767 with Bishop Dr. Craig Satterlee officiating. Burial will be in Cross Lutheran Cemetery, Pigeon.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Saturday at the Champagne Funeral Chapel in Pigeon and one hour prior to the service Sunday in church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Solomon Lutheran School, 305 W Main Street, Woodville, OH 43469 or Cross Lutheran School-Library/Teaching Fund, 200 Ruppert St., Pigeon, MI 48755
