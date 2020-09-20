Raymond E. "Ray" Simon
Raymond E. "Ray" Simon, age 83, of Toledo, passed away peacefully Friday, September 18, 2020, at Mercy St. Anne's Hospital. He was born on April 4, 1937, to Andy and Julia Simon in Toledo. Ray graduated from DeVilbiss High School in 1954. He then obtained his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Toledo in BA in 1959. Ray was a consummate entrepreneur having founded multiple companies throughout his career. He was the founder of Giant Industries which started in 1972 which his son still runs today. Ray's biggest passion is airplanes, especially flying. Having owned and operated numerous planes throughout his life. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid tennis player and pickle ball, which he did multiple times a week before he fell ill. Ray liked spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was born with an infectious smile and made friends everywhere he went.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Dawn Gruen. Ray is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Kathreen Simon; children, Kathaleen (Harry) Moulopoulos, Edward (Tima) Simon and Carey (Laurie) Simon; grandchildren, Samara, Harry Jr. (Rachel), Alexa, Aristole, Ryan, Adam, Abijah, Jasper, Ariel and Jaron; sisters, Janet Assi and Barbara (George) Rofkar; brother-in-law, Rolf Gruen; and many other family members and dear friends.
There will be no visitation or services per Ray's request at this time. A Celebration of Life for Ray will be held at a later date due to covid. Newcomer – West Sylvania Chapel (419-392-9500) assisted the family with professional services.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Old NewsBoys or charity of the donor's choice
