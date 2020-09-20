1/1
Raymond E. "Ray" Simon
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond E. "Ray" Simon

Raymond E. "Ray" Simon, age 83, of Toledo, passed away peacefully Friday, September 18, 2020, at Mercy St. Anne's Hospital. He was born on April 4, 1937, to Andy and Julia Simon in Toledo. Ray graduated from DeVilbiss High School in 1954. He then obtained his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Toledo in BA in 1959. Ray was a consummate entrepreneur having founded multiple companies throughout his career. He was the founder of Giant Industries which started in 1972 which his son still runs today. Ray's biggest passion is airplanes, especially flying. Having owned and operated numerous planes throughout his life. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid tennis player and pickle ball, which he did multiple times a week before he fell ill. Ray liked spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was born with an infectious smile and made friends everywhere he went.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Dawn Gruen. Ray is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Kathreen Simon; children, Kathaleen (Harry) Moulopoulos, Edward (Tima) Simon and Carey (Laurie) Simon; grandchildren, Samara, Harry Jr. (Rachel), Alexa, Aristole, Ryan, Adam, Abijah, Jasper, Ariel and Jaron; sisters, Janet Assi and Barbara (George) Rofkar; brother-in-law, Rolf Gruen; and many other family members and dear friends.

There will be no visitation or services per Ray's request at this time. A Celebration of Life for Ray will be held at a later date due to covid. Newcomer – West Sylvania Chapel (419-392-9500) assisted the family with professional services.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Old NewsBoys or charity of the donor's choice.

To leave a special message for Ray's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 20 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
(419) 392-9500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved