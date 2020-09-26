(News story) Raymond E. "Ray" Simon, a Toledo entrepreneur whose business ventures included pump retailer Giant Industries, died Sept. 18 in Mercy Health St. Anne Hospital. He was 83.
He was diagnosed with lung cancer about a month before he died, son Ed Simon said.
Mr. Simon had been involved with a mining company in Nevada, a produce farm and fish farm in Arizona, and a car wash in North Carolina. In 1972, he started the Giant Towel Co., which sold large towels to car washes. He eventually started to sell pumps used in pressure washers, and that business became Giant Industries.
"When you have less than $50 in your pocket at the end of your honeymoon, I guess you do what you need to do to make it in life," Ed Simon said of his father's entrepreneurial spirit.
Based on Westwood Avenue near the University of Toledo, Giant Industries now has about three dozen employees and sales of about $15 million. Mr. Simon ran the company until the mid 2000s, when he sold the business to son Ed.
He had been headed to California in 1959 when he ended up in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and started selling pumps for a German manufacturer along the Eastern Seaboard. It was that work that spawned the ideas for the Giant Towel Co. and later Giant Industries, as well as his love of flying, Ed Simon said.
Mr. Simon always conducted business with a smile and treated people with respect, his son said. He became known as the salesman who would fly a small plane into town to sell pumps, and the customer would meet him at the airport. It was faster to fly than to drive.
He continued to fly small planes for most of his life, both for business and for pleasure.
Mr. Simon came back to Toledo to start Giant Towel. The pump business took off as they became more important in the market. The company now sells a whole line of pumps and accessories, and also still sells towels.
"He was in the right place at the right time," said his son.
Not every business deal was a success, not every venture a profitable one. But Mr. Simon always had the same friendly approach to business.
Mike Wise was Mr. Simon's friend for more than 30 years, and they stayed close even though Mr. Wise lives in Texas. The two met when Mr. Simon tried to sell some pumps to the business at which Mr. Wise worked. The sale didn't happen, but the pair became friends and eventually business partners manufacturing pressure washers.
Mr. Wise called his friend an excellent business partner, great family man, and somebody he could count on when it mattered most. He wasn't always successful in business, sometimes things went awry, an idea flopped, or a competitor won out, but Mr. Simon always did it with a smile.
"What he taught me was that when you are dealt with a bad hand, live with it. That's life," Mr. Wise said.
Born April 4, 1937, to Andy and Julia Simon in Toledo, Mr. Simon graduated DeVilbiss High School in 1954 and obtained a bachelor's degree from the University of Toledo in 1959. That year he also married Kathreen Simon and moved to Cedar Rapids
Mrs. Simon survives him, as do his sisters, Janet Assi and Barbara Rofkar; daughter, Kathleen Moulopoulos, sons, Ed and Carey Simon, and 10 grandchildren.
There will be no visitation or services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The family suggests memorial tributes to the Old Newsboys Goodfellow Association or a charity of the donor's choice
.
