Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
(419) 874-3133
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
Prayer Service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:15 AM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Zoar Lutheran Chuch
314 E. Indiana Avenue
Perrysburg, OH
Raymond F. Norkowski Obituary
Raymond F. Norkowski

Raymond F. Norkowski, 86, of Perrysburg, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. He was born on May 11, 1932 in Alpena, Michigan to Michael and Hedwig (Wekwert) Norkowski. He married Carol A. Meier on October 27, 1989. Ray worked at Acme Specialty Manufacturing Company for over 40 years. Ray enjoyed watching and participating in all different types of sports. Ray once played against the Globetrotters then later in 1975, he won a Doubles Bowling Championship in Toledo.

Ray is survived by his wife of 30 years, Carol; daughter, Sandy (Russ) Burns; son, Raymond and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his 2 daughters, Margaret and Michelle Burns; parents; sister, Theresa (Tony) Ristau, and mother-in-law, Hazel Meier.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 3 – 8 p.m. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 (419-874-3133). Prayers will be recited at the funeral home on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Zoar Lutheran Chuch, 314 E. Indiana Avenue, Perrysburg, OH, with burial to follow in Fort Meigs Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Paws and Whiskers, 32 Hillwyck Drive, Toledo, Ohio 43615 or Zoar Luthern Church. Those wishing to send condolences can do so online

Published in The Blade on Feb. 19, 2019
