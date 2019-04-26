Resources More Obituaries for Raymond Andrew Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Raymond G. And Anna M. Andrew

Raymond G. Andrew, age 91, and Anna M. Andrew, age 89, of Perrysburg Ohio recently passed within days of each other. Ray passed first on April 18, at Otterbein of Monclova and Anna passed on April 21 at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio Perrysburg inpatient facility. They had recently celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary on March 2.



Ray was born on January 27,1928 in Toledo to Raymond E. and Lillie Andrew while Anna Mae was born September 16,1929 in Fostoria to Harvey and Glada Housley. Both were preceded in death by their parents and all other siblings.



For years Ray was the owner/operator of The Andrew-Toledo Barber College located on Superior St. in downtown Toledo. After selling the school he finished his work career retiring from ConAgra Foods (Hunts) plant in Perrysburg Twp. He loved many sports and was active in formation of and the early years of the Toledo Road Runners and was a runner himself competing for the DeVilbiss High School track team and he continued to run into adulthood. He was Honorably Discharged from U.S. Marine Corps and served from 1945-49. He was a huge supporter of the Toledo Rockets (UT) sports and a long time member of The Rocket Club. He was very active in the University of Toledo's Down Town Coaches Luncheon Group for many years, and he started the tradition of giving the football coach a standing ovation at the first luncheon following the defeat of Bowling Green. Ray was also a 32 degree Freemason and was a very gregarious person who could talk about anything to nearly any one.



While Anna graduated from the Toledo Hospital School of Nursing in 1950, she spent her early married life as a homemaker raising five children and then returned to her nursing career working 20 years at both the old and then new Medical College of Toledo Ohio. She was gifted in many areas of life. She was an accomplished gardener, birder, cook, pianist, seamstress, etc. She especially liked the hand needlework arts such as cross stitch, needlepoint and a number of other types of hand needle techniques. She was good at everything she attempted and had over 50 varieties of hostas, lilies, iris, etc in her extensive gardens.



They are survived by all of their children Matthew (Phyllis) Andrew, Barbara Andrew, Nancy Andrew, James Andrew and John (Lorri) Andrew as well as grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other extended family members and friends.



A memorial service is pending, however their ashes will be interred together at the Weaver Cemetery in rural Wood County.



Please share condolences at: www.bladefuneralhome.com



