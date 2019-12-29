Home

Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
Raymond H. Gruetter


1926 - 2019
Raymond H. Gruetter Obituary
Raymond H. Gruetter

Raymond H. Gruetter, 93, of Oregon, OH, passed away, December 27, 2019, at Bay Park Hospital. He was born November 12, 1926, in Wallbridge, OH, to parents Otto and Selma (Geiner) Gruetter. Raymond was employed with Libby Owens Ford for more than 38 years, retiring in 1984. He was proud to have served with the United States Army during WWII. Raymond was very artistic. He enjoyed woodcarving and oil painting.

Raymond is survived by his son, Roy (Rev. Peggy) Gruetter; one grandchild; two great-grandchildren; sister, Virginia Gruetter; brothers, Richard and Lester Gruetter; and stepdaughters, Joy Ann Good and Betty Jeanette Hymore. He was preceded in death by his parents; the love of his life, Delores (Lewis) Gruetter; and brother, Roy.

The Funeral Service will be conducted Thursday, January 2, at 1:00 p.m. at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, OH, where family and friends may gather two hours prior.

Those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider the Josina Lott Foundation or the Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Online condolences may be offered at

www.reebfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019
