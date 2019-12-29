|
Raymond H. Gruetter
Raymond H. Gruetter, 93, of Oregon, OH, passed away, December 27, 2019, at Bay Park Hospital. He was born November 12, 1926, in Wallbridge, OH, to parents Otto and Selma (Geiner) Gruetter. Raymond was employed with Libby Owens Ford for more than 38 years, retiring in 1984. He was proud to have served with the United States Army during WWII. Raymond was very artistic. He enjoyed woodcarving and oil painting.
Raymond is survived by his son, Roy (Rev. Peggy) Gruetter; one grandchild; two great-grandchildren; sister, Virginia Gruetter; brothers, Richard and Lester Gruetter; and stepdaughters, Joy Ann Good and Betty Jeanette Hymore. He was preceded in death by his parents; the love of his life, Delores (Lewis) Gruetter; and brother, Roy.
The Funeral Service will be conducted Thursday, January 2, at 1:00 p.m. at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, OH, where family and friends may gather two hours prior.
Those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider the Josina Lott Foundation or the Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Online condolences may be offered at
