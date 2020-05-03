Raymond J. Baranoski
Raymond J. Baranoski passed away on April 29, 2020 in Hospice after a valiant fight with cancer. He was born on March 19, 1933 to Stanley and Mary Florence (Downing) Baranoski. Born and raised on the Eastside of Toledo, he attended St. Thomas Aquinas grammar school and graduated from Macomber High School in 1950. Raymond married Barbara Ballard and they had 6 children, Victoria (Carlos) Rios, Largo FL; Steven Baranoski, Oregon, OH; Linda (Tom) Doering, Gibsonburg, OH; Suzanne (Ray) Weis-Radtke, Gibsonburg, OH; Julia (Jay) Utendorf, Woodville, OH.; 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grandson. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Joseph P. Baranoski; daughter-in-law, Patricia Baranoski; sister, Judith Zehr and brother, Thomas Baranoski.
Raymond worked for the B&O Railroad for 20 years and upon retiring worked as a truck driver for Advanced Gloves and Ray Molders. He enjoyed traveling out west to AZ, UT and even to the Grand Canyon. Raymond loved his cats, cars, and collectibles. He was an avid member of Harbor View Yacht Club since 1968, enjoying his boat, The Red Baron, and boating around Lake Erie. He really enjoyed playing Euchre and hanging out with his buddies.
A private burial took place at St. Ignatius Cemetery for the family. Memorial donations can be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the American Cancer Society. The family would like to thank Hospice for all the care they provided at this time.
www.freckchapel.com
Raymond J. Baranoski passed away on April 29, 2020 in Hospice after a valiant fight with cancer. He was born on March 19, 1933 to Stanley and Mary Florence (Downing) Baranoski. Born and raised on the Eastside of Toledo, he attended St. Thomas Aquinas grammar school and graduated from Macomber High School in 1950. Raymond married Barbara Ballard and they had 6 children, Victoria (Carlos) Rios, Largo FL; Steven Baranoski, Oregon, OH; Linda (Tom) Doering, Gibsonburg, OH; Suzanne (Ray) Weis-Radtke, Gibsonburg, OH; Julia (Jay) Utendorf, Woodville, OH.; 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grandson. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Joseph P. Baranoski; daughter-in-law, Patricia Baranoski; sister, Judith Zehr and brother, Thomas Baranoski.
Raymond worked for the B&O Railroad for 20 years and upon retiring worked as a truck driver for Advanced Gloves and Ray Molders. He enjoyed traveling out west to AZ, UT and even to the Grand Canyon. Raymond loved his cats, cars, and collectibles. He was an avid member of Harbor View Yacht Club since 1968, enjoying his boat, The Red Baron, and boating around Lake Erie. He really enjoyed playing Euchre and hanging out with his buddies.
A private burial took place at St. Ignatius Cemetery for the family. Memorial donations can be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the American Cancer Society. The family would like to thank Hospice for all the care they provided at this time.
www.freckchapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 3 to May 5, 2020.