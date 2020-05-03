Raymond J. Baranoski
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond J. Baranoski

Raymond J. Baranoski passed away on April 29, 2020 in Hospice after a valiant fight with cancer. He was born on March 19, 1933 to Stanley and Mary Florence (Downing) Baranoski. Born and raised on the Eastside of Toledo, he attended St. Thomas Aquinas grammar school and graduated from Macomber High School in 1950. Raymond married Barbara Ballard and they had 6 children, Victoria (Carlos) Rios, Largo FL; Steven Baranoski, Oregon, OH; Linda (Tom) Doering, Gibsonburg, OH; Suzanne (Ray) Weis-Radtke, Gibsonburg, OH; Julia (Jay) Utendorf, Woodville, OH.; 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grandson. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Joseph P. Baranoski; daughter-in-law, Patricia Baranoski; sister, Judith Zehr and brother, Thomas Baranoski.

Raymond worked for the B&O Railroad for 20 years and upon retiring worked as a truck driver for Advanced Gloves and Ray Molders. He enjoyed traveling out west to AZ, UT and even to the Grand Canyon. Raymond loved his cats, cars, and collectibles. He was an avid member of Harbor View Yacht Club since 1968, enjoying his boat, The Red Baron, and boating around Lake Erie. He really enjoyed playing Euchre and hanging out with his buddies.

A private burial took place at St. Ignatius Cemetery for the family. Memorial donations can be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the American Cancer Society. The family would like to thank Hospice for all the care they provided at this time.

www.freckchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 3 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved