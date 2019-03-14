Raymond J. Nowak



Raymond J. Nowak, age 97, of Toledo's Point Place Shoreland Community, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. He was born September 11, 1921 in Toledo to Vincent J. and Victoria (Mikolyczyk) Nowak. Raymond served his country in the US Coast Guard. Raymond Retired from the Toledo Police Department in 1982 at the rank of Lieutenant. An avid photographer, upon his retirement he opened Sunburst Photography. Raymond was the photographer for the former Point Place Herald Newspaper. He held membership in the Point Place Business Association, Fraternal Order of Police, and American Legion Post 512. Raymond was past president of the Central Catholic High School Band Boosters. He was active with the Lucas County Republican Party, as a member of the central committee. Raymond was a parishioner of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.



Raymond is survived by his wife of 68 years, Irene; children, James (Brenda) Nowak, Victoria (Phillip) King, Ken (Karen) Nowak, and Terri (Dan) Diers; grandchildren, Heather (Dan), Michelle (Brent), Melanie (Nathan), Katie, Danielle, Haley, Casey and Jason; great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Victoria, Layla, Mia, and Landon; brothers, Clemens Nowak; and sister, Eleanor Ernest. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Chester Nowak; and sister, Ursula Nowak.



Family and friends may visit Friday, March 15 from 3-8 pm at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH, with a scripture service at 7 pm. Visitation will continue on Saturday, March 16 in the funeral home from 9:30-10:30 am. Services will begin in the funeral home at 10:30 am and will continue with the Funeral Mass in St. John the Baptist Church at 11 am. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be given to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Please share condolences at



hoeningfuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary