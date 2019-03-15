Services Hoening Family Funeral Homes 5300 N Summit St Toledo , OH 43611 (419) 726-1583 Visitation 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hoening Family Funeral Homes 5300 N Summit St Toledo , OH 43611 View Map Service 7:00 PM Hoening Family Funeral Homes 5300 N Summit St Toledo , OH 43611 View Map Visitation 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM Hoening Family Funeral Homes 5300 N Summit St Toledo , OH 43611 View Map Service 10:30 AM Hoening Family Funeral Homes 5300 N Summit St Toledo , OH 43611 View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. John the Baptist Church Interment Following Services Resurrection Cemetery Resources More Obituaries for Raymond Nowak Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Raymond J. Nowak

1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Raymond J. Nowak, a retired Toledo police lieutenant and professional photographer whose eye for detail captured crime scenes, but also the joy of wedding scenes and the essence of personality through portraiture, died Monday at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. He was 97.



The cause of death was heart related, his family said. He went to the hospital because he didn't feel well, but he and his son Jim had brunch the day before, as they did most Sundays.



"He still lived independently at home. He still drove," his son said.



For decades, Mr. Nowak photographed events for colleagues on the police force; happenings in Point Place, where he lived; for the Point Place Herald; First Communions at neighborhood churches. After retiring in 1981, he fulfilled his goal to open a studio, Sunburst Photography, which he still operated.



He looked for scenes pleasing to the eye - moments at a wedding, the couple's reflection in a lake.



"That was his artistry," his son Jim said. "That's what he enjoyed doing. He could do pictures that looked like oil paintings."



His son Ken said: "He had a warmth, a friendly look. He cared about doing it right and how people looked, so he was particular."



His children joked about his refrain even at family outings, "'Just one more shot,'" son Ken recalled.



He took courses in his art and craft from the 1950s onward, and evolved with the technology - from larger format cameras to box cameras to 35mm cameras with changeable lenses; from film to digital.



"He was always learning about photography," said son-in-law Phil King, a retired Toledo police sergeant.



Mr. Nowak was appointed to the police force Oct. 1, 1946. He was a patrol officer and worked on the motorcycle unit. As he rose through the ranks, he was assigned to the "bureau of identification and records." He became a sergeant in 1968 and a lieutenant in 1973. He became the bureau's chief photographer and fingerprint expert.



"I think he liked solving mysteries," his daughter Vicki King said. He was skilled at lifting fingerprints from objects and surfaces at crime scenes and then at matching them with all the prints on file.



"There were no special computers. You either got it right or you got it wrong," she said. "You were going to solve murders or serious break-ins, and it all affected the lives of people out there. You really had to know what you were talking about, and you had to be precise."



The job also called for him to photograph the gruesome aftermath of crimes.



He found release in the other type of pictures he took.



"He looked to photography to capture the beautiful moments," daughter Terri Diers said.



He was born Sept. 11, 1921, to Victoria and Vincent Nowak and grew up on Central Avenue in Lagrinka, the largely Polish-American neighborhood in North Toledo. He was a graduate of Macomber Vocational High School, where he studied printing.



He served in the Coast Guard during World War II. Stationed in Baltimore, his duty was shore patrol.



He was a member of American Legion Post 512. He was a former president of the Central Catholic High School Band Boosters.



About 12 years ago, he became a member of the Lucas County Republican Party central committee.



Surviving are his wife, Irene Nowak, whom he married Oct. 14, 1950; sons James and Ken Nowak; daughters Victoria King and Terri Diers; brother, Clemens Nowak; sister, Eleanor Ernest; eight grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Friday at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, with a Scripture service at 7 pm. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, with a service at 10:30 p.m. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. John the Baptist Church.



The family suggests tributes to St. John the Baptist Church, where he was a member.



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182. Published in The Blade on Mar. 15, 2019