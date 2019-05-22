Home

Raymond J. "Mouse" Swope of Toledo, OH passed away Tuesday May 14th 2019. He was born in Cresson, PA on August 28th 1950. He graduated from Libbey High School and served in the Army. He is survived by his son Adam Blanchong; brother Bob (Elaine) Swope, Judy Monto, Mary (Phil) Brannon, Juanita (Dan) Osborne, Cheryl (Mike) Guhl, Grace (Keith) Young; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Grace Swope; and brother Richard Swope. There will be no visitation and a celebration of life will be announced later.

Published in The Blade on May 22, 2019
