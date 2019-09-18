|
Raymond J. Whelan
Raymond J. Whelan, age 76, of Lambertville, MI passed away on September 14, 2019 at his home after a long battle with cancer. He was born February 28, 1943 in Toledo to the late Raymond and Berneta (Durivage) Whelan, graduated from Scott High School and attended the University of Toledo. Ray worked as an electrician with Local 8 IBEW for over 40 years.
Highly intelligent and artistically gifted, Ray used his unique talents in many ways. He played the keyboard for several local rock bands and traveled to Germany as a member of "Johnny and the Hurricanes." He also enjoyed painting and was a longtime karate instructor at the UT Continuing Education Department. He was a pilot and flew airplanes as a hobby. Ray was also very handy and could work on or fix anything. He was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Temperance.
Ray is survived by his wife of more than 50 years, Catherine (Tjan) Whelan; son, Robert (Kathleen) Whelan; grandchildren, Ryan and Abigail Whelan; siblings, Joan (Tom) Van Auken, John (Marti Runyon) Whelan, Mary Sue (James) Estes, Colleen (James) McGregor and Jane (Lou) Fadell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to visit from 2-8 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave. (West of Corey Rd.) with a scripture service at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 8330 Lewis Ave, Temperance, MI where visitation will begin 1 hour prior. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. The family expresses its sincere gratitude to the many people who were so supportive throughout Ray's illness; especially Dr. Timothy Kasunic of Toledo Clinic Oncology and Renee and Becky of Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 18, 2019