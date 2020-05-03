Raymond "Junebug" JacksonRaymond "Junebug" Jackson, age 77, of Toledo, passed away May 1, 2020, at Divine Healthcare. Junebug was born January 4, 1943, in Bell, KY, to Raymond and Gladys (Ward) Jackson. He was employed as a drywaller in the Toledo area for 40 years. He enjoyed taking walks, playing harmonica and spending time with his grandchildren.In addition to his parents; Raymond was also preceded in death by his brothers, Claude, Henry, Charles and Larry. He is survived by his children, James Jackson, Michael Jackson, Marie Jackson, David Jackson and Angela Emens; siblings, Wayne Jackson, Boots Jackson, Beverly Jackson, Vivian Lamb, Mildred Buchanan, Helen King; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.Visitation and Services for Junebug will be private due to the current environment surrounding the coronavirus. Please continue to support Junebug's family during this difficult time by continuing to keep them in your thoughts and prays.To leave a special message for Junebug's family, please visit