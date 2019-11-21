|
|
Raymond Joseph Bihn
Raymond Joseph Bihn, 84 of Maumee, passed away November 11, 2019. Ray was born August 31, 1935 in Millbury, Ohio to Lawrence and Olive (Busson) Bihn. Ray married Helen Therese McCormick on January 10, 1959 in Toledo, Ohio at Good Shepherd Catholic Church. He served in the United States Air Force and the Air National Guard from 1958 - 1963. Ray earned an engineering degree from the University of Toledo in 1967. Ray and Helen enjoyed spending 22 winters in Bonita Springs, Florida. They particularly enjoyed polka dancing and taking trips with their polka group.
Ray worked 30 years in research and development at DeVilbiss Co. / ITW. Ray was a member of St. John XXIII, and a member of the Knights of Columbus. In addition to polka dancing, Ray enjoyed being outside and especially liked to play volleyball.
Along with his wife Helen, Ray is survived by his children, Ray (Diane) Bihn, Dan (Patti) Bihn, Cindi (Mark) Gumpf, Paula (Doug) Stenske; grandchildren, Mackenzie and Sydney Bihn, Danny, Andy and Jess Bihn, Jeff Campey, Jarrett, Ana and Austin Cunningham, Josh, Brock and Tyler Gumpf and Joe and Jim Stenske; siblings ,Norma Cuprack, Ann (Warren) Keeler, Rita Bates, Carolyn (Ron) Bosse, Larry Bihn, Judy Bihn and Gene (Amy) Bihn; In-laws, Mary Ann Bihn and Jean Bihn, Ray (Pat) McCormick, Peg Pilaczynski and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Bob (Mary Ellen) Bihn, Richard Cuprak, Jerry Bihn, Milo (Mary A.) Bihn, Andy Bihn and Jim Bihn.
Family and Friends will be received on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419) 874-3133 from 2-8 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. Prayers will be recited in the funeral home on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. with a Funeral Mass being held at 10:00 a.m. at St. John XXIII, 24250 Dixie Hwy. Perrysburg, OH 43551, with burial to follow in Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions made in Ray's name to Greater Toledo Right to Life, Erie Shores Council Boy Scouts of America or NW Ohio Chapter. Condolences may be made to the family online at:
www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade on Nov. 21, 2019