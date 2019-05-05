Raymond "Bucky-K8IDA" K. Kruse



Raymond Karl Kruse, 88 of Genoa, OH died at Genoa Retirement Village and was received into God's loving arms on May 1, 2019.



Raymond was born November 11, 1930 in Woodville, OH to the late Arnold and Florence (Strohscher) Kruse. He was a 1948 graduate of Woodville High School. Served in the Army during the Korean War, and on November 17, 1951 he married the former Jane Ella Their and she survives.



Raymond retired in 1982 as an Instrument Repairman from Libbey Owens Ford where he worked for 32 years. A ham radio operator most of his life, Raymond was know by his call letters, K8IDA. Ray was a charter member of the Ottawa County Amateur Radio Association, served for many years with the Ottawa County Amateur Radio Emergency Service organization, and was a life member of the ARRL. He was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ where he had served as Treasurer, Deacon, and Trustee.



After retirement, Raymond was Jane's "school room father" (along with the family dachshunds) until her retirement from teaching at Genoa's Brunner School in 1995. He and Jane enjoyed giving talks about bald eagles to school, church and civic organizations while they were volunteers for the Crane Creek Bald Eagle monitoring program.



Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Jane of Genoa; daughters Kathleen (Nelson) McCray Cape Canaveral, FL; Susan (William) McPhillips of Amherst, OH; son Kevin (Dianna) Kruse of Freeport, ME; grandchildren: Marc Draeger of Fresno, CA; Cassandra Kruse; Karl Kruse of Indianapolis, IN; Chelsea (Scott) Groves of Lebanon, IN; Kevin (Stephanie) Kruse of Dallas, TX; Sophia Kruse of Freeport, ME; great-grandchildren: Livia, Violet, and Kace Kruse; Darby and Brody Guerrattaz; and Eleanor Groves; brother Dallas (Elsa) Kruse of Merritt Island, FL; sisters-in-law Ruth Kruse of Pemberville, OH and Bonnie Kruse of Fisherville, KY; also his family dog Henry. Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Douglas, Chester and Merlyn Kruse and stepbrother Clyde Incledon; son-in-laws Robert Draeger and Michael Guerrattaz.



A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore- Genoa Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements for the family. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.crosserfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorial contributions may make them to St. John's United Church of Christ, Hospice of Northwest Ohio, or a .



