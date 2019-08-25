|
|
Raymond L. Abair
Raymond L. Abair, age 84, of Toledo, passed away Saturday August 24, 2019.
Ray was born July 29, 1935, in Toledo, to the late Laurence and Edna (Parachek) Abair.
He was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, and attended the University of Detroit, while joining the US Army Reserve.
On February 15 1969 Ray married Dorothy Mae Bailey. They recently celebrated their 50th Anniversary with family and friends.
Ray worked for various companies over the years as a "Design Engineer". He loved to develop his ideas and put them into practice. There is nothing he could not create or find a solution for.
In 1997, Ray retired from Bowling Green State University, to pursue his love of the water and his various boats.
Ray was a parishioner at St. John the Baptist Church in Point Place, and enjoyed time at Ottawa River Yacht Club, where he spent a majority of his Saturday mornings.
He was also an avid Ham Radio Operator, member of the Toledo Power Squadron, and the Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by his wife Dorothy (Bailey) Abair; son Roger (Erica) Abair; daughter Jennifer Mattison; Five grandchildren; Three great grandchildren; and brother Leo "Bud" Abair
Ray is preceded in death by his parents, and sister Jacqueline (Abair) Langenhorst.
He donated his body to the University of Toledo Medical College to aid in the learning of future medical students.
No funeral or memorial services are planned immediately, but hopeful for one in the near future.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019