Raymond L. "Ray" Helvey



Raymond L. "Ray" Helvey of Sylvania, Ohio, joined the most Holy Father Saturday, February 2, 2019, while under the care of Ebeid Hospice resident center.



Ray was born to Ed and Mary Helvey in Toledo, Ohio, February 18, 1926. Attending Toledo Central Catholic where he excelled in both academics and athletics. After graduating in 1944 Ray went off to serve his country as a soldier in the US Army with the 357th Infantry Regiment, who advanced into Germany under President's Roosevelt and Truman. After completing his tour Ray attended John Carroll University where he played football finishing up his college studies at the University of Toledo, College of Business.



In 1951, Ray married the love of his life Margaret Copper. Ray and Margaret had 41 wonderful years together, she preceded him in death in 1991.



In 1951, he also partnered to form the accounting firm Horner and Helvey. Ray went on to open Helvey, Smith, Malak and Williams a CPA firm in Sylvania Ohio. Retiring in 1991.



Ray enjoyed all sports and was a devoted Norte Dame Football fan. He always enjoyed his trips with son Dan to Detroit Tigers spring training in Lakeland Florida. His sons will also remember the trips to the World Series game in Detroit, Pittsburg, Baltimore and Milwaukee.



Those who knew him will remember the passion that he brought to everything that he did weather it was discussing politics or setting and reading a book to little Peyton, his great-granddaughter.



He was a shining example of a family man. Always putting his family first. Dedicating his life to them. He had a never ending hunger to help whenever or whoever he could.



Left to cherish his memory are 3 sons, Michael, Thomas and Daniel (Leeann); 5 grandchildren, Arlene (Dominic) Maggiano, Jeffery (Jennifer), Kristin (Michael) Mulgrew, Kelly (Benjamin) Harman and Todd; also 9 great-grandchildren, Morgan, Michael, Tyler, Codie, Kaitlynn, Gage, Zachary, Peyton and Presley.



Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass at Most Blessed Sacrament Parish Church, 4227 Bellevue Rd., Toledo, Ohio, Friday February 8, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. A luncheon is planned immediately following at The Donnelly Neighborhood Center.



Family request that any gifts are to be made to Ebeid Hospice Resident Center.



Published in The Blade from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019