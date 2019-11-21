|
Raymond (Ray) L. Regent
Raymond (Ray) L. Regent, 53, of Waterville, Ohio, beloved husband, father, brother and friend, went home to be with the Lord on November 19, 2019. He was born August 20, 1966, in Toledo, Ohio, the son of Robert John Regent and Lavone Mae Regent-Elgin. He was a Radiologic Technologist at St. Charles Mercy Hospital and was loved by his coworkers and patients alike, known around the Radiology Department as "Ray Ray". Ray enjoyed football, Nascar and working to restore his 1979 Anniversary Edition Trans Am Pace Car. He gained his love of racing working alongside his best friends on the 2X race car for many years and his friends could always count on "Buddy Ray" for a good laugh with his unique, cut up sense of humor.
He is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Rhonda (Roni); stepson and daughter-in-law, Joseph N and Jamie Bello; son, Brandon M. Regent; granddaughter Mackenzie and grandson Max; brother and sister-in-law, Robert E. and Marisa Regent; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Michael J. Regent.
There will be a visitation with the family on Friday November 22, 2019 starting at 9:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 104 W Broadway St. Maumee followed by a Funeral Mass beginning at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Ray's family would then be honored to have everyone join them in the St. Joseph Family Center for a luncheon and celebration of Ray's life. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to either PanCan (Pancreatic Cancer Action Network) or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 21, 2019