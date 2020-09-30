1/1
Raymond LeBlanc
1933 - 2020
Raymond LeBlanc

Raymond A. LeBlanc, 87 years, of Lambertville, MI went to be with the Lord the on August 31, 2020. The son of Joseph and Eleanor (Donohue) LeBlanc he was born on July 1, 1933 in Chicago, IL.

A salesman for Bristol Myers Squibb for over 30 years, Ray was dedicated to helping others, working hard and loving his family. He had a deep faith which he shared openly with his family, friends and others. While he enjoyed his many years as a salesman, in retirement he had been able to focus on his love for his family, working hard in his yard, travelling and baking.

Raymond is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Jacquelyn (Shipley); children, Lisa (Jeff) Hasselschwert, Danielle (Mike) Long and Nicole (Jack) Ausmus; 5 grandchildren; 2 great-children; many nieces, nephews and friends.

A memorial gathering will be held on October 17, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. in the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel 8300 Lewis Ave Temperance, MI. where a memorial service will be at 3:30 p.m. Raymond's ashes were interred in Toledo Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Resurrection Parish of the Polish National Catholic Church in Temperance, MI or a charity of choice.

bedfordfuneralchapel.com



Published in The Blade from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
