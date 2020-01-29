|
|
Raymond M. Chambers
1938-2020
Raymond M. Chambers, 81, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on January 15, 2020. Ray was born in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, to Dorothy (Dean) and Frances Logan Chambers and was the oldest of his nine siblings.
Ray enlisted in the United States Navy at the age of twenty and served on the U.S.S. Mathews. He loved to tell stories of all the sights and experiences of the world during his years of service. After the Navy, Ray attended college at the University of Cincinnati. He was a machinist, tool and die maker, and real estate broker for much of his life. He was also a member of the National Exchange Club and a Shriner. He married his wife, DyAnn (LaCross), in 1964 in Toledo, Ohio.
He had a passion for hunting, shooting and other outdoor activities. Some of his fondest memories made in marshes and fields hunting specifically at the Mallard Club, Metzger Marsh and the Maumee State Forest. Ray loved to teach and train anyone who was willing to learn about hunting and shooting sports. He was a member to many conservation groups and clubs in Toledo and surrounding areas including the Oak Harbor Conservation Club, Ottawa County Conservation League, Camp Perry Gun Club, and Ringneck Ridge.
Ray was well known for his gift of gab. He viewed everyone as equals and was never judgemental. Anywhere he went, anyone he met, he had a conversation ready and a story to tell. He had many tales to tell everyone he met about his time spent doing what he loved. Ray especially loved to be with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He loved to hold them, cuddle them and loved to let them grab on to his nose. His best days were spent with his family.
He is survived by his daughters, Ellen (Izzy) and Karena (Priscilla); son, James (Kelly); grandchildren, Alexis Ankney (Scott) and Lucas (Anjelica) and great-grandchildren, Noah, Mia, Kennedy, and Kane.
He was preceded in death by his wife, DyAnn and granddaughter, Kayleigh.
A celebration of life will be held at the Swan Creek Yager Center, 4301 Airport Highway, Toledo, on Saturday, February 29th, 2020, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the following: Ohio Division of Wildlife, Hospice of Northwest Ohio, UTMC, or your local senior care facilities.
-
Published in The Blade on Jan. 29, 2020