Raymond M. UphamRaymond M. Upham, 69, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana on April 27, 1951 to Raymond and Virginia (Cram) Upham. Raymond worked at A. Mindel & Sons for 19 years before retiring in 2003. He enjoyed fishing playing games and spending time with his grandchildren.Raymond is survived by his wife of 48 years, Joyce; daughters, JoAnn Miller and Tracy (Scott) Moore; grandchildren, Michael Miller, Joshua Moore and Samantha Moore; great grandchildren, Wesley and Emmalynn Moore; siblings, Loretta (Herbert) Moore and Debbie (Bill) Cox; and cousin and best friend, Charles Showalter. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jon Upham; and great grandchild, Liam Michael Miller.The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Monday, October, 5, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Restlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to Raymond's family.