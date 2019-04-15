Raymond Michael Elieff



Raymond Michael Elieff, was born March 31, 1932 as Bernard Paul Roberston to birth parents Edward L. and Ora May (Filson) Robertson and was adopted by Velico "Mike" and Goldie Eunice (Billoch) Elieff. He passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019. Raymond graduated from Whitmer High School in 1950. He served his country in the US Army from 1952-1954 in Korea.



Raymond married Donnah "Sue" Holliday on July 9, 1956 and enjoyed almost 63 years together. He is also survived by daughter, Diane (Steve) Dixon, granddaughter, Dr. Ashley (J.P.) Anderson, great-grandchildren, Conner and Audrey; son, Douglas (Sharon Reading), grandchildren Michael (fiancé, Melissa), Christopher and Jonathan; son, David (Trina Siebert), grandchildren, Nathaniel and Casandra.



In 1991, he found his birth brothers and sisters; Rose Charlotte Hayship, Barbara South, Edward, Glenn, Robert "Fred", and Charles Robertson.



From 1970-1991 Raymond and Sue raised vegetables and sold them at their stand. After retiring in 1989, they enjoyed traveling and camping. He also loved working on his genealogy, and woodworking- building furniture, clocks, jewelry boxes, and other wood projects for family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his birth parents, adoptive parents, and his brothers and sisters.



Family and friends may visit Tuesday, April 16 from 2-8 pm at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH. The Funeral Service for Raymond will begin Wednesday, April 17 at 11 am in the funeral home. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.



hoeningfuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019