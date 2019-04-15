Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
(419) 726-1583
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Elieff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Michael Elieff


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Raymond Michael Elieff Obituary
Raymond Michael Elieff

Raymond Michael Elieff, was born March 31, 1932 as Bernard Paul Roberston to birth parents Edward L. and Ora May (Filson) Robertson and was adopted by Velico "Mike" and Goldie Eunice (Billoch) Elieff. He passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019. Raymond graduated from Whitmer High School in 1950. He served his country in the US Army from 1952-1954 in Korea.

Raymond married Donnah "Sue" Holliday on July 9, 1956 and enjoyed almost 63 years together. He is also survived by daughter, Diane (Steve) Dixon, granddaughter, Dr. Ashley (J.P.) Anderson, great-grandchildren, Conner and Audrey; son, Douglas (Sharon Reading), grandchildren Michael (fiancé, Melissa), Christopher and Jonathan; son, David (Trina Siebert), grandchildren, Nathaniel and Casandra.

In 1991, he found his birth brothers and sisters; Rose Charlotte Hayship, Barbara South, Edward, Glenn, Robert "Fred", and Charles Robertson.

From 1970-1991 Raymond and Sue raised vegetables and sold them at their stand. After retiring in 1989, they enjoyed traveling and camping. He also loved working on his genealogy, and woodworking- building furniture, clocks, jewelry boxes, and other wood projects for family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his birth parents, adoptive parents, and his brothers and sisters.

Family and friends may visit Tuesday, April 16 from 2-8 pm at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH. The Funeral Service for Raymond will begin Wednesday, April 17 at 11 am in the funeral home. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

hoeningfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now