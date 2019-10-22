|
|
Raymond (Ray) Morelli
Raymond (Ray) Morelli, of Toledo, Ohio, died Friday, October 18, 2019 peacefully at home. Born in Charleroi, Pennsylvania, August 25, 1947, to Francis and Raymonde Morelli; the family moved to Tiltonsville, Ohio for about 10 years, then relocated to the Toledo area.
Ray was proud to be a member of the first graduating class of Cardinal Stritch, Oregon, Ohio, in 1965 where he played football and was a wrestler. In 1968, Ray obtained his Associate Degree from the University of Toledo. He earned a living for his family by working mostly in the automotive industry in sales and management. Among being an organized Mr. Fix It, Ray enjoyed NASCAR racing and restoring his 1966 Pontiac Grand Prix and was an avid Pontiac enthusiast. He boasted about being a member of the Pontiac Oakland Club, International for over 35 years.
Raymond was preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife, Carol Sue (Foster); his parents, Francis and Raymonde Morelli; sister, Joanne; brother, Francis (Chuck); daughter, Kelly. Ray is survived by his sons, Raymond Jr. (Mary Anne) and Jeff (Gina); grandchildren, Jeffrey Joseph (Emily); Tara Lynn, Brian Lee; Brandon, and Kaitlyn; brothers, Ronald (Ruth) and Anthony; nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Family and friends may visit the Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home, 3500 Navarre Avenue, in Oregon (419-691-6768) on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ray's name may be made to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.hoeflingerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019