Raymond P. Waite
Raymond assumed room temperature on Friday, September 13, 2019 at the age of 71 at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio. (These words reflect his sense of humor and honor his request)
Ray was born to Albert and Louise Waite in Toledo, Ohio. He was a graduate of Whitmer High School and attended the University of Toledo briefly before being drafted into the U.S. Army where he served in Vietnam as a military police officer. He worked at General Motors for 25 years, retiring in 2009.
Ray was a farm raised, family first, chili cooking, "Fun Guy". He had a love of cars and racing, was an avid football fan (especially Ohio State) and was the biggest fan of his children and granddaughter. Ray brought laughter to the lives of his relatives and friends with his quick wit and charm.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents and his older brother, Joe. He is survived by his wife, Cindy, of 38 years, son Tyler (Stephanie) Waite; daughter, Rachel (Tyler) Kaser; granddaughter, Elle Kaser; brother Mike Waite and sister Audrey Brandt.
The family would like to thank the staff at UTMC and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for the wonderful care they provided during his illness and final days.
A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 W. Sylvania Avenue. Services will be private. Please consider memorial donations in Ray's name to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. To send his family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019