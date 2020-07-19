1/1
Raymond Peter Zaciek
1929 - 2020
Raymond Peter Zaciek

February 20, 1929 - July 14, 2020

Raymond Peter Zaciek, age 97, of Perrysburg, passed away July 14th, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. He was born February 20th, 1923, in Toledo to Teofil and Lottie (Lesniewicz) Zaciek. Ray met and married the love of his life, Irene Czubachowski, on October 5th, 1946 and together they raised 3 children. He was employed with the Dana Corp for 31 years, retiring in 1984.

Ray was a U.S. Army Veteran serving his country proudly during WWII. During his service he was awarded the Bronze Star. After his honorable discharge from the military, Ray joined and remained a lifelong member of the Catholic War Veterans, the American Legion, the Eagles and the Moose. He enjoyed spending time at these locations with both old and new friends.

Ray and his wife enjoyed dancing and were members of TAPS, the Toledo Area Polka Society. He was also an avid fisherman enjoying trips to the UP in Michigan and Venice, Florida over the years. Most importantly Ray was a loving husband, father and grandfather cherishing the memories he made during his lifetime.

In addition to his parents, Ray was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years, Irene Zaciek in 2015; his granddaughter, Rachael Loo and his brothers, Edward and Joseph Zaciek. He is survived by his dear children, Alan (Linda) Zaciek, Cynthia (James) Loo and Mark Zaciek; grandchildren, Michael and Joseph Zaciek, Elizabeth (Justin) Zemanski, Jonathan Loo, Jenny Coehrs and Veronica Zaciek; great grandchildren, Kira and Jay

Zemanski, Cayden Coehrs and Liam Grzymkowski.

Due to current events there will be a Private Family Gathering held at this time. When circumstances change the Zaciek Family will plan a Memorial Mass for all to attend and remember Ray and celebrate his life.

The Zaciek family would like to specifically thank the staffs of Perrysburg Commons and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for the diligent care and love they provided to Ray.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or The Sight Center in Ray's memory.

To leave a special message for the Zaciek Family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from Jul. 19 to Jul. 21, 2020.
