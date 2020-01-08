|
Raymond R. Burrows
Raymond R. Burrows passed away Jan 4, 2020 at Mercy St. Charles Hospital with family by his side. He was born July 9, 1942 to Frank and Bernadette Burrows. Raymond served in the U.S. Navy during the Cuban missile crisis from 1959 to 1962 as a petty officer 3rd class. He worked as a millwright for 21 years at Koppers in Toledo. Later he joined VFW Post 5536 and held office as commander for nearly 20 years. During his term, he became All-American district commander in 93-94 and is a lifetime member of VFW Post 3338. Ray made it his passion to help all veterans and cancer patients or anyone with critical illnesses. He's held many charitable fundraisers for all causes along with his loving wife of 51 years before her passing of cancer.
Ray is preceded in death by wife, Marjorie; daughter, Robin, and his sisters and brothers. He is survived by his children, William (Sis), Aaron (Corrine), Rodney (Jelly), Deborah (Chuck), Ryan (Heather); children in RI: Raymond Jr. and Debra; and brother, Clyde (Judy); and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 2-7 p.m. with a funeral service to be held at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to Nightingales Harvest.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 8, 2020