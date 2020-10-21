Raymond R. Roche'Raymond R. Roché, 79, passed away peacefully in Orlando, Florida on October 14, 2020. He had fought and struggled with a number of illnesses, but was ready to rest and join his beloved wife of 53 years, Cecilia A. Roché, who preceded him in death (2016). Born in Cleveland, OH on April 27, 1941 to Melvin And Norma (Holstein) Roché, Ray attended Bowling Green State University, where he was an active member of Phi Kappa Psi and is where he met the love of his life Cecilia. After many successful years in business, Ray and Cecy retired to Florida enjoying RV'ing and spending time at Disney with their family and friends. A longtime resident of Sylvania and Holland, Ohio, Ray was an active member of Little Flower Catholic Church.Ray is survived by five children, Patricia Roché of Ocala, FL, Raymond & Irina Roché of Vero Beach, FL, Robert & Suanne Roché of Orlando, FL, Jeffrey & Diane Roché of Louisville, KY, and Christine (Roché) & Alan Widner of Waterford, MI; and ten grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Lynne (Bob) White of Ohio; and brother, Philip Roché of New York.Visitation will be Friday, October 23 from 10:00-11:30 a.m. at Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, 2426 N. Reynolds Rd. The funeral mass at 12 p.m. at Little Flower Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions in his name can be made to Little Flower Catholic Church.