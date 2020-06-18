Raymond R. Royal
Raymond R. Royal, age 86, of Perrysburg, passed away, Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Raymond will be laid to rest next to his wife, Beverly, in a private family Committal Service, at Restlawn Memorial Park, Perrysburg, OH. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at:www.marshfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.