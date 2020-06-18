Raymond R. Royal
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond R. Royal

Raymond R. Royal, age 86, of Perrysburg, passed away, Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

Raymond will be laid to rest next to his wife, Beverly, in a private family Committal Service, at Restlawn Memorial Park, Perrysburg, OH. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at:www.marshfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Homes
110 W Main St
Luckey, OH 43443
(419) 833-4011
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 18, 2020
Please accept our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Marsh Funeral Homes
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved