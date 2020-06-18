Or Copy this URL to Share

Raymond R. Royal



Raymond R. Royal, age 86, of Perrysburg, passed away, Tuesday, June 16, 2020.



Raymond will be laid to rest next to his wife, Beverly, in a private family Committal Service, at Restlawn Memorial Park, Perrysburg, OH. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at:www.marshfuneralhomes.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store