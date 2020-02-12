|
|
Raymond V. Coon
Raymond V. Coon, 93, of Genoa, Ohio died Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in Orchard Villa Nursing Home, Oregon, Ohio. He was born in Curtice, Ohio on November 2, 1926 the son of Earl C. and Edna M. (Paulsen) Coon. He attended Clay-Genoa High School until 1944 when he entered the U.S. Navy. He served in the South Pacific from 1945-1949. After his honorable discharge in 1949, he was employed at the C & O Railroad in Walbridge at various positions, retiring in 1987, after 37 years, as the chief crew dispatcher. Ray married Marilyn M. Huss in Genoa on August 6, 1949 and she preceded him in death on August 21, 2013.
He was a member of the American Legion Post #0335, Toledo. Ray enjoyed bowling and golfing and played on the Monday teams including the veterans from Toledo. He was a member of Chippewa Golf Club for many years and had caddied there as a teenager. He and his wife Marilyn enjoyed square dancing on the weekends and camping. They also belonged to St. John's United Church of Christ in Genoa.
Ray is survived by his children, Timothy (Brenda) Coon, Nancy Strunk, Carol (Mark) Klavinger, grandchildren, Erin (Brad) Bach, Nathan (Korey) Burdge, Jordan (Aleshia) Burdge, Sara (Donnie) Tabbert, Adam and Dana Klavinger, 7 great grandchildren, and sisters, Dorothy Meeker and Phyllis McQuilkin. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Marilyn and siblings, Donald Coon and Joyce Jones.
A private service will be held at a later date and interment will be in the Clay Township Cemetery, Genoa. The family suggests memorials for Ray be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551. Online condolences may be shared at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com. The Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West St., Genoa, is assisting with arrangements.
walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Feb. 12, 2020