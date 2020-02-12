The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
501 West Street
Genoa, OH 43430
(419) 855-4010
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Coon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond V. Coon


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond V. Coon

Raymond V. Coon, 93, of Genoa, Ohio died Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in Orchard Villa Nursing Home, Oregon, Ohio. He was born in Curtice, Ohio on November 2, 1926 the son of Earl C. and Edna M. (Paulsen) Coon. He attended Clay-Genoa High School until 1944 when he entered the U.S. Navy. He served in the South Pacific from 1945-1949. After his honorable discharge in 1949, he was employed at the C & O Railroad in Walbridge at various positions, retiring in 1987, after 37 years, as the chief crew dispatcher. Ray married Marilyn M. Huss in Genoa on August 6, 1949 and she preceded him in death on August 21, 2013.

He was a member of the American Legion Post #0335, Toledo. Ray enjoyed bowling and golfing and played on the Monday teams including the veterans from Toledo. He was a member of Chippewa Golf Club for many years and had caddied there as a teenager. He and his wife Marilyn enjoyed square dancing on the weekends and camping. They also belonged to St. John's United Church of Christ in Genoa.

Ray is survived by his children, Timothy (Brenda) Coon, Nancy Strunk, Carol (Mark) Klavinger, grandchildren, Erin (Brad) Bach, Nathan (Korey) Burdge, Jordan (Aleshia) Burdge, Sara (Donnie) Tabbert, Adam and Dana Klavinger, 7 great grandchildren, and sisters, Dorothy Meeker and Phyllis McQuilkin. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Marilyn and siblings, Donald Coon and Joyce Jones.

A private service will be held at a later date and interment will be in the Clay Township Cemetery, Genoa. The family suggests memorials for Ray be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551. Online condolences may be shared at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com. The Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West St., Genoa, is assisting with arrangements.

walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now